“Always be yourself”: intervista a Gabriel Nobile, creatore di Crazy Chic (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) Classe 2001, il giovanissimo Gabriel Nobile è un talento più di 150mila followers. Cantante, creator e imprenditore, l’abbiamo intervistato per voi: conosciamo insieme la sua storia e il suo messaggio. Come nasce Gabriel Nobile: tra musica e make-up Cercando il tuo nome su Google si trovano principalmente notizie musicali. Come è nata l’idea di produrre la tua musica?Prima di diventare creator nasco per la musica: studio musica da quando sono piccolo, ero anche nel coro delle voci bianche di Genova. All’epoca lo odiavo, ma ora che ci penso mi ha aiutato tanto. Poi qualche tempo fa ho aperto un blog, e vedendo il seguito ho deciso di fare qualche cover; un’etichetta mi ha contattato per fare una canzone. Che è andata al Festival di Venezia, e così ho deciso di continuare con tutto l’album. Che non ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
Advertising
Modern Health Announces Parenting Expert Emily Oster and Television Personality Karamo As Keynote Speakers At Elevate Conference... the more I showed up just as me and didn't hide anything is when I would always see success. Each ... and the minute you can tap into those things, you soar because you're not holding yourself back.' ...
'How Were We To Know', la title track dell'album di Emeli SandéThere will always be a period of anger, disappointment and blame at the end of a relationship but ... Although the end can be brutal and leave you devastated, it's unfair to punish yourself for giving ...
A journey to keep your head above water UNICEF
Tips for identifying and protecting yourself from scams Cadillac News
Signs you're forcing a relationshipBut if you and/or your partner always prefer to spend time alone rather than spending time with each other, then there's your red flag. Happy couples tend to gravitate towards each other, so if you ...
Young director of corporate affairs, MBA candidate’s advice for youngsters in SAI always had a knack for understanding the dynamics of corporate affairs, and it didn't take long for me to realise that this was the path I wanted to follow. From navigating through public relations ...
Always yourselfSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Always yourself