Achille Polonara, tumore al testicolo : lo ha scoperto per puro casoChi è Marco Di Nunzio che impugna il testamento di BerlusconiNapoli : Pugnala 20enne alla schiena, arrestato 15enne per tentato ...Ospedale dei Colli Aminei : Sputi in faccia alle infermiere del CTO e ...Diletta Leotta e il completo sportivo dopo allenamentoATP Shanghai Sinner-Shelton: orari TV e diretta streaming tennisTogether a Black & White show tv : orario e diretta streaming JuventusApex Legends Kill Code: Parte 3 continua la missione di RevenantMobile messaging ha un ruolo strategico nelle campagne per il Black ...Nove nuovi titoli QUELLE HISTOIREUltime Blog

AEW | Eddie Kingston chiamato stanotte a difendere il titolo mondiale ROH

AEW Eddie

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aewuniverse©

zazoom
Autore : aewuniverse Commenta
AEW: Eddie Kingston chiamato stanotte a difendere il titolo mondiale ROH (Di martedì 10 ottobre 2023) Tony Khan, CEO de AEW, ha ora annunciato tramite X che l’episodio di questa notte di AEW Dynamite avrà anche un pre-show “Buy In” che vedrà Eddie Kingston mettere in gioco il titolo mondiale ROH e il titolo NJPW Strong Openweight contro Minoru Suzuki. Lo show conterrà una prima mezz’ora senza pubblicità e vedrà il debutto sul ring di Adam Copeland, oltre a una serie di grandi dove spicca il rematch per il titolo Intercontinental tra Jon Moxley e Rey Fenix. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe.
Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising

Eddie Kingston batte Komander a AEW Collision  The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW: A Rampage vince Komander, sarà il prossimo avversario di Eddie Kingston per il titolo ROH  Zona Wrestling

AEW Going To Huge Lengths To Avoid WWE NXT Ratings Loss

AEW and WWE go head-to-head at 8PM ET tonight - and both promotions are taking great measures to avoid defeat in the one-off ratings battle.

AEW President Tony Khan amps up wrestling war against WWE with major announcement

Tony Khan has been serving up some great shows for AEW fans over the last few months. It looks like he is set to move one step further to appease his loyal fanbase as he gears up to provide spectators ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Eddie
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Eddie Eddie Kingston chiamato stanotte difendere