Yutong Bus Picks Up Prestigious Award at Busworld Europe 2023

(Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) BRUSSELS, Oct. 9,/PRNewswire/Bus ("", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, makes a splash at the recentevent in Brussels, showcasing four state-of-the-art electric bus models along with its latest YEA technology. Highlighting its commitment to ecological sustainability,is also honored with theDesign and Ecology's display comprised four models, namely, the world-class U11DD double-decker sightseeing bus, the 18-meter large-capacity U18, the E7S mini electric bus, and the luxurious 15-meter T15E. Notably,'s T15E model is the only pure electric highway bus to receive ...

... sciopero per il clima in 35 città italiane: Greta Thunberg in piazza a Stoccolma Ultimo Aggiornamento 04/10/23 Fotogallery - LoE12, le caratteristiche delsolo elettrico Ultimo ...... sciopero per il clima in 35 città italiane: Greta Thunberg in piazza a Stoccolma Ultimo Aggiornamento 04/10/23 Fotogallery - LoE12, le caratteristiche delsolo elettrico Ultimo ...

Com'era il bus elettrico della tragedia di Mestre: uno Yutong E-12 ... Everyeye Auto

Bus Yutong E-12 con sistema anticollisione a Roma: tragedia a Mestre QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ('Yutong', SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, makes a splash at the recent Busworld Europe 2023 event in Brussels, showcas ...Anche l’azienda cinese produttrice del mezzo potrebbe avere dati utili. Il Ministero dei Trasporti apre un fascicolo ...