Yutong Bus Picks Up Prestigious Award at Busworld Europe 2023

Yutong Bus

Yutong Bus Picks Up Prestigious Award at Busworld Europe 2023 (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, makes a splash at the recent Busworld Europe 2023 event in Brussels, showcasing four state-of-the-art electric bus models along with its latest YEA technology. Highlighting its commitment to ecological sustainability, Yutong is also honored with the Prestigious Busworld Design and Ecology Award. Yutong's display comprised four models, namely, the world-class U11DD double-decker sightseeing bus, the 18-meter large-capacity U18, the E7S mini electric bus, and the luxurious 15-meter T15E. Notably, Yutong's T15E model is the only pure electric highway bus to receive ...
