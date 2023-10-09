WWE | Push in arrivo per Karrion Kross?

(Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) La WWE durante la pandemia ha licenziato tantissimi talenti per poi tornare sui propri passi in seguito. Un esempio lampante è quello diche è ritornato in federazione negli ultimi tempi. Nonostante cio’ le soddisfazioni per lui sono state veramente poche ma a quanto pare il vento sta per cambiare. Probabilewas brought back by Triple H, but WWE hasn't done a lot with him yet.We are told thatis actually in line for aat the moment.— Steve Carrier (@steve carrier) October 9, 2023

Karrion Kross, in arrivo un grande push per lui The Shield Of Wrestling

LA Knight, il boom è vicino: la WWE pensa a un grande push dopo ... World Wrestling

Lex Luger is one of the poster children for a failed main event push in WWE. In 1993, Lex Luger was pushed to the top of the card in lieu of Hulk Hogan, who had just departed the company. Luger would ...Carlito è tornato in WWE in quel di Fastlane 2023, ottenendo subito un grande successo al fianco del LWO: e ora ci sono grandi piani per lui!