WWE | Push in arrivo per Karrion Kross?

WWE Push

WWE: Push in arrivo per Karrion Kross? (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) La WWE durante la pandemia ha licenziato tantissimi talenti per poi tornare sui propri passi in seguito. Un esempio lampante è quello di Karrion Kross che è ritornato in federazione negli ultimi tempi. Nonostante cio’ le soddisfazioni per lui sono state veramente poche ma a quanto pare il vento sta per cambiare. Probabile Push? Karrion Kross was brought back by Triple H, but WWE hasn't done a lot with him yet.We are told that Karrion Kross is actually in line for a Push at the moment.— Steve Carrier (@steve carrier) October 9, 2023
