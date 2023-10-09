TAQA announced the divestiture of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia ("ALAR") (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") announced today the completion of the sale of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia Limited Company ("ALAR"), with proceeds exceeding SAR 600 million. "This transaction is in line with TAQA's strategy to rationalize our non-core portfolio and divest investments that are not in line with our growth plan, the proceeds will enable us to further invest in growing our core organically and acquire more technologies to further enhance TAQA Well Solutions offering."Khalid Nouh, TAQA's Chief Executive Officer About TAQA Founded in 2003 and with 54% ownership by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") announced today the completion of the sale of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia Limited Company ("ALAR"), with proceeds exceeding SAR 600 million. "This transaction is in line with TAQA's strategy to rationalize our non-core portfolio and divest investments that are not in line with our growth plan, the proceeds will enable us to further invest in growing our core organically and acquire more technologies to further enhance TAQA Well Solutions offering."Khalid Nouh, TAQA's Chief Executive Officer About TAQA Founded in 2003 and with 54% ownership by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
TAQA announced the divestiture of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia ... PR Newswire
ADNOC, Abu Dhabi's TAQA secure financing for $2.2 bln water project Reuters Italia
TAQA announcedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TAQA announced