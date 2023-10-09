iotty accoglie l’autunno con due promozioni Proiettori XGIMI: incredibili promozioni Gas sale oltre 40 euro e greggio +3.7%Jannik Sinner Ben Shelton Masters 1000 Shanghai 2023 : data, orario, ...Roma Cagliari Infortunio Dybala : ecco quanto resta fuoriAutumn Super Sale Gearberry : Risparmia fino a 400 euro per la tua ...Botte e minacce alla moglie: arrestato consigliere a CasalnuovoApprofitta dell offerta ed evita la pulizia della lettiera con ...Chi è Shani Louk? ragazza rapita da Hamas durante un raveRECORD DEL MONDO NELLA MARATONA DI KELVIN KIPTUM A CHICAGO, ...Ultime Blog

TAQA announced the divestiture of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia ("ALAR") (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") announced today the completion of the sale of its stake in Air Liquide Arabia Limited Company ("ALAR"), with proceeds exceeding SAR 600 million. "This transaction is in line with TAQA's strategy to rationalize our non-core portfolio and divest investments that are not in line with our growth plan, the proceeds will enable us to further invest in growing our core organically and acquire more technologies to further enhance TAQA Well Solutions offering."Khalid Nouh, TAQA's Chief Executive Officer About TAQA Founded in 2003 and with 54% ownership by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi ...
