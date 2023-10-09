TAILG Breaks Guinness World Record by Achieving "Longest Journey on An Electric Scooter" (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TAILG, a World-leading e-mobility solution provider and a green mobility solution provider for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, has recently clinched the title of "Longest Journey on an Electric Scooter" issued by Guinness World Records after its battery-powered two-wheeler completed a Journey of 31,516 km (19,583 miles) from June to September 2023, traveling through 181 cities during the three-month adventure. The remarkable accomplishment comes after TAILG's e-Scooter has blown the World's Record by covering a distance of 656.8 km (408.1 miles) on a single charge in 2020. Both new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
