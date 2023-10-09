Stigmatisation a major impact of skin diseases across Europe, reveals JEADV study (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) LUGANO, Italy, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Burden of skin Disease in Europe, a major pan-European study analysing 19,015 individuals with a range of skin diseases, has revealed the huge psychological toll of living with a disease. Published today in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (JEADV), the diseases examined in the study included acne, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, psoriasis and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). 88% patients with skin disease considered their disease to be embarrassing in their personal life, with 83% reporting the same in their working life. Furthermore, almost 25% reported to have changed their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Burden of skin Disease in Europe, a major pan-European study analysing 19,015 individuals with a range of skin diseases, has revealed the huge psychological toll of living with a disease. Published today in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (JEADV), the diseases examined in the study included acne, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, psoriasis and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). 88% patients with skin disease considered their disease to be embarrassing in their personal life, with 83% reporting the same in their working life. Furthermore, almost 25% reported to have changed their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
The hidden scars: Stigmatization a major impact of skin diseases ... eurekalert.org
Kaduna, Gombe, Taraba have highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in the North – NACA coordinator Punch Newspapers
Stigmatisation a major impact of skin diseases across Europe, reveals JEADV studyLUGANO, Italy, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burden of Skin Disease in Europe, a major pan-European study analysing 19,015 individuals with a range of skin diseases, has revealed the huge psycholog ...
Stigmatisation majorSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Stigmatisation major