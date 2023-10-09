Roma Cagliari Infortunio Dybala : ecco quanto resta fuoriAutumn Super Sale Gearberry : Risparmia fino a 400 euro per la tua ...Botte e minacce alla moglie: arrestato consigliere a CasalnuovoApprofitta dell offerta ed evita la pulizia della lettiera con ...Chi è Shani Louk? ragazza rapita da Hamas durante un raveRECORD DEL MONDO NELLA MARATONA DI KELVIN KIPTUM A CHICAGO, ...Immunologo Francesco Le Foche picchiato da paziente in studio medico EA SPORTS NHL 24, DISPONIBILE DA OGGII campioni dell'SSC Napoli si sfidano in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare ...Call of Duty: in arrivo oggi la beta di MWIII - Tutte le novità da ...Ultime Blog

Stigmatisation a major impact of skin diseases across Europe | reveals JEADV study

Stigmatisation a major impact of skin diseases across Europe, reveals JEADV study (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) LUGANO, Italy, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Burden of skin Disease in Europe, a major pan-European study analysing 19,015 individuals with a range of skin diseases, has revealed the huge psychological toll of living with a disease.  Published today in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (JEADV), the diseases examined in the study included acne, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, psoriasis and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). 88% patients with skin disease considered their disease to be embarrassing in their personal life, with 83% reporting the same in their working life. Furthermore, almost 25% reported to have changed their ...
The Burden of Skin Disease in Europe, a major pan-European study analysing 19,015 individuals with a range of skin diseases, has revealed the huge psycholog ...
