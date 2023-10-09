iotty accoglie l’autunno con due promozioni Proiettori XGIMI: incredibili promozioni Gas sale oltre 40 euro e greggio +3.7%Jannik Sinner Ben Shelton Masters 1000 Shanghai 2023 : data, orario, ...Roma Cagliari Infortunio Dybala : ecco quanto resta fuoriAutumn Super Sale Gearberry : Risparmia fino a 400 euro per la tua ...Botte e minacce alla moglie: arrestato consigliere a CasalnuovoApprofitta dell offerta ed evita la pulizia della lettiera con ...Chi è Shani Louk? ragazza rapita da Hamas durante un raveRECORD DEL MONDO NELLA MARATONA DI KELVIN KIPTUM A CHICAGO, ...Ultime Blog

Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Green Lighted for Game-Changing Phase 2 Trial

Hearing Loss

Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Green Lighted for Game-Changing Phase 2 Trial (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) TÜBINGEN, Germany, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Acousia Therapeutics, a pioneer clinical-stage biotech Company focused on the development of novel drug therapies for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic forms of Hearing Loss, received approval from the German regulatory authorities (BfArM) for its groundbreaking Phase 2 clinical Trial of the etiology-agnostic otoprotectant ACOU085 in patients with cisplatin-induced Hearing Loss. Cisplatin-based chemotherapy, a lifeline for countless cancer patients, often delivers an unwanted side effect: irreversible Hearing Loss, i.e. ototoxicity, which occurs in 60% or more of cancer survivors. This makes the prevention of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity ...
