Hearing Loss Company Acousia Therapeutics Green Lighted for Game-Changing Phase 2 Trial

Acousia Therapeutics, a pioneer clinical-stage biotech Company focused on the development of novel drug therapies for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic forms of Hearing Loss, received approval from the German regulatory authorities (BfArM) for its groundbreaking Phase 2 clinical Trial of the etiology-agnostic otoprotectant ACOU085 in patients with cisplatin-induced Hearing Loss. Cisplatin-based chemotherapy, a lifeline for countless cancer patients, often delivers an unwanted side effect: irreversible Hearing Loss, i.e. ototoxicity, which occurs in 60% or more of cancer survivors. This makes the prevention of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
