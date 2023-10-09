Apex Legends Kill Code: Parte 3 continua la missione di RevenantMobile messaging ha un ruolo strategico nelle campagne per il Black ...Nove nuovi titoli QUELLE HISTOIREL'eccellenza enogastronomica del Made in Italy famosa in ogni parte ...Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Competition Lemorele TC73 Plus Recensioneiotty accoglie l’autunno con due promozioni Proiettori XGIMI: incredibili promozioni Gas sale oltre 40 euro e greggio +3.7%Jannik Sinner Ben Shelton Masters 1000 Shanghai 2023 : data, orario, ...Ultime Blog

Golf | Fitzpatrick vince anche in Scozia dopo il trionfo in Ryder Cup

Golf Fitzpatrick

Golf: Fitzpatrick vince anche in Scozia dopo il trionfo in Ryder Cup (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) Nonostante la riduzione da 72 a 54 buche, causa maltempo, Fitzpatrick trionfa anche in Scozia, vincendo l’Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, e festeggiando il nono exploit dopo l’euro-trionfo di otto giorni fa in Ryder Cup. L’inglese, ha superato i connazionali Marcus Armitage e Matthew Southgate ed il neozelandese Ryan Fox, di tre colpi, facendo la differenza nel secondo e terzo round, realizzando otto birdie, con due bogey. Inoltre, il 29enne di Sheffield ha trionfato anche nell’evento a squadre assieme alla madre Susan. SportFace.
