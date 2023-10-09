Golf: Fitzpatrick vince anche in Scozia dopo il trionfo in Ryder Cup (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) Nonostante la riduzione da 72 a 54 buche, causa maltempo, Fitzpatrick trionfa anche in Scozia, vincendo l’Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, e festeggiando il nono exploit dopo l’euro-trionfo di otto giorni fa in Ryder Cup. L’inglese, ha superato i connazionali Marcus Armitage e Matthew Southgate ed il neozelandese Ryan Fox, di tre colpi, facendo la differenza nel secondo e terzo round, realizzando otto birdie, con due bogey. Inoltre, il 29enne di Sheffield ha trionfato anche nell’evento a squadre assieme alla madre Susan. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
