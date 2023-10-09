Apex Legends Kill Code: Parte 3 continua la missione di RevenantMobile messaging ha un ruolo strategico nelle campagne per il Black ...Nove nuovi titoli QUELLE HISTOIREL'eccellenza enogastronomica del Made in Italy famosa in ogni parte ...Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Competition Lemorele TC73 Plus Recensioneiotty accoglie l’autunno con due promozioni Proiettori XGIMI: incredibili promozioni Gas sale oltre 40 euro e greggio +3.7%Jannik Sinner Ben Shelton Masters 1000 Shanghai 2023 : data, orario, ...Ultime Blog

Global Education Holdings Acquires Paris-based Applied Management School EMA

Global Education

Global Education Holdings Acquires Paris-based Applied Management School EMA (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Global Education Holdings (GEDU), a UK based Educational group, announced the acquisition of the École de Management Appliqué (EMA). EMA is a Paris-based School of Applied Management with specialisations in Law, Economics and Arts. With EMA under its umbrella, GEDU is poised to offer a broader spectrum of high-quality Educational programs and services to a wider audience. This strategic move exemplifies GEDU's commitment to continuous growth and excellence in Education. Announcing the association, the Deputy Chief Executive of GEDU, Prof Ray Lloyd, reiterated the group's commitment to widening access to higher ...
