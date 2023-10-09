BACARDÍ® Rum and Filling Pieces launch dance floor-ready capsule collection with speakeasy-inspired pop-up during Amsterdam Dance Event (Di lunedì 9 ottobre 2023) The iconic rum brand has partnered with cult streetwear brand Filling Pieces to give people across Europe even more reasons to hit the Dance floor just in time for Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
This October, BACARDÍ® Rum wants you to Dance like everyone's watching as the world's most awarded rum brand announces its partnership with Amsterdam-based luxury streetwear brand Filling Pieces. The collaboration sees the brands join forces on the first BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
This October, BACARDÍ® Rum wants you to Dance like everyone's watching as the world's most awarded rum brand announces its partnership with Amsterdam-based luxury streetwear brand Filling Pieces. The collaboration sees the brands join forces on the first BACARDÍ x Filling Pieces ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Alana Haim e le sue sorelle: quando lo stile è una questione di ... Vanity Fair Italia
Scream 6: gli attori che ritorneranno nel sequel. FOTO Sky Tg24
BACARDÍ® RumSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BACARDÍ® Rum