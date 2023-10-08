Immunologo Francesco Le Foche picchiato da paziente in studio medico EA SPORTS NHL 24, DISPONIBILE DA OGGII campioni dell'SSC Napoli si sfidano in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare ...Call of Duty: in arrivo oggi la beta di MWIII - Tutte le novità da ...La nuova edizione del roadshow AVM dedicato al mondo B2BDetective Pikachu: il ritorno disponibileArrivano i “LUCCA COMICS & GAMES COMMUNITY AWARDS”SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION È DISPONIBILE DA OGGISILENT HILL: Ascension, disponibile dal 31 ottobre su desktop GTA Online: il caos regna a Los Santos con la stagione di HalloweenUltime Blog

The Toxic Avenger: perché è un film promettente (Di domenica 8 ottobre 2023) Il reboot del classico eversivo targato Troma è tornato alla ribalta con qualche novità, presentandosi come un progetto interessante e fuori dagli schemi. The Toxic Avenger è probabilmente uno dei recenti lungometraggi che è passato più in sordina, complice probabilmente un retaggio controverso e un mercato cinematografico difficile che fagocita i titoli di nicchia dando maggiore peso ai prodotti mainstream. Ma nonostante questo, la pellicola, diretta e scritta da Macon Blair (Hold the Dark, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore), ha un grande potenziale in primis per quello che rappresenta, ovvero il rilancio di un sottogenere filmico oramai perso nel tempo, ma anche perché, in questo contesto, potrebbe essere l'occasione giusta per rileggere in modo moderno un cult eversivo e …
Peter Dinklage sarà il protagonista di "The Toxic Avenger" - blue News

Il teaser trailer vietato ai minori di The Toxic Avenger, il remake di Legendary Entertainment, stato rilasciato (tramite IGN), svelando le prime immagini di Peter Dinklage nel ruolo del

