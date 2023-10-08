The Toxic Avenger: perché è un film promettente (Di domenica 8 ottobre 2023) Il reboot del classico eversivo targato Troma è tornato alla ribalta con qualche novità, presentandosi come un progetto interessante e fuori dagli schemi. The Toxic Avenger è probabilmente uno dei recenti lungometraggi che è passato più in sordina, complice probabilmente un retaggio controverso e un mercato cinematografico difficile che fagocita i titoli di nicchia dando maggiore peso ai prodotti mainstream. Ma nonostante questo, la pellicola, diretta e scritta da Macon Blair (Hold the Dark, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore), ha un grande potenziale in primis per quello che rappresenta, ovvero il rilancio di un sottogenere filmico oramai perso nel tempo, ma anche perché, in questo contesto, potrebbe essere l'occasione giusta per rileggere in modo moderno un cult eversivo e …Leggi su movieplayer
