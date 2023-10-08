Immunologo Francesco Le Foche picchiato da paziente in studio medico EA SPORTS NHL 24, DISPONIBILE DA OGGII campioni dell'SSC Napoli si sfidano in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare ...Call of Duty: in arrivo oggi la beta di MWIII - Tutte le novità da ...La nuova edizione del roadshow AVM dedicato al mondo B2BDetective Pikachu: il ritorno disponibileArrivano i “LUCCA COMICS & GAMES COMMUNITY AWARDS”SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION È DISPONIBILE DA OGGISILENT HILL: Ascension, disponibile dal 31 ottobre su desktop GTA Online: il caos regna a Los Santos con la stagione di HalloweenUltime Blog

FASTLANE | Il Judgment Day sbaglia tutto! Interferenze fatali e abbiamo dei nuovi campioni

FASTLANE Judgment

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
FASTLANE: Il Judgment Day sbaglia tutto! Interferenze fatali e abbiamo dei nuovi campioni (Di domenica 8 ottobre 2023) Ed eccoci arrivati a FASTLANE con l’evento che si apre con uno dei match di cartello di serata, ovvero il tag team match valido per i WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship fra i campioni del Judgment Day rappresentato da Finn Balor e Damian Priest contro il team formato da Jey Uso e Cody Rhodes. Regna l’equilibrio Il match parte subito forte e sembra che i due face abbiano una marcia in più, ma i campioni riescono a tenere testa e a non farsi sorprendere troppo. Cody e Jey si scambiano diversi tag veloci e controllano la situazione fino al ritorno del Judgment Day. Infatti Priest e Balor riescono a riequilibrare il tutto e la sfida prosegue spedita senza che uno dei due team riesca a dominare nettamente sull’altro. I primi ad andare vicino al 3 sono Main Event Jey e Cody grazie all’Uso ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

WWE Fastlane, la match card del nuovo Premium Live Event

Ecco la card di Fastlane . WWE Women's Championship - IYO SKY vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair Dopo l'... The Judgment Day (Balor & Priest) vs Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso La nuova vita di Jey a Monday Night Raw è ...

WWE Fastlane, la match card del nuovo Premium Live Event

Ecco la card di Fastlane . WWE Women's Championship - IYO SKY vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair Dopo l'... The Judgment Day (Balor & Priest) vs Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso La nuova vita di Jey a Monday Night Raw è ...

WWE Fastlane 2023: i nostri pronostici  World Wrestling

Cody Rhodes e Jey Uso nuovi campioni a Fastlane 2023  The Shield Of Wrestling

Cody Rhodes And Jey Uso Win Undisputed Tag Team Titles At WWE Fastlane 2023

The challengers would then hit a combined Cody Cutter/1D, pinning Balor to win the match and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. This is Cody's first title victory since returning to WWE and the first ...

MASSIVE TITLE CHANGE at WWE Fastlane 2023

A major Championship match opened WWE Fastlane 2023, and said gold ended up changing hands in the opening moments of the PLE. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenged Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FASTLANE Judgment
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : FASTLANE Judgment FASTLANE Judgment sbaglia tutto! Interferenze