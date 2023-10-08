FASTLANE: Il Judgment Day sbaglia tutto! Interferenze fatali e abbiamo dei nuovi campioni (Di domenica 8 ottobre 2023) Ed eccoci arrivati a FASTLANE con l’evento che si apre con uno dei match di cartello di serata, ovvero il tag team match valido per i WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship fra i campioni del Judgment Day rappresentato da Finn Balor e Damian Priest contro il team formato da Jey Uso e Cody Rhodes. Regna l’equilibrio Il match parte subito forte e sembra che i due face abbiano una marcia in più, ma i campioni riescono a tenere testa e a non farsi sorprendere troppo. Cody e Jey si scambiano diversi tag veloci e controllano la situazione fino al ritorno del Judgment Day. Infatti Priest e Balor riescono a riequilibrare il tutto e la sfida prosegue spedita senza che uno dei due team riesca a dominare nettamente sull’altro. I primi ad andare vicino al 3 sono Main Event Jey e Cody grazie all’Uso ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Fastlane, la match card del nuovo Premium Live EventEcco la card di Fastlane . WWE Women's Championship - IYO SKY vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair Dopo l'... The Judgment Day (Balor & Priest) vs Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso La nuova vita di Jey a Monday Night Raw è ...
