FC 24 | REVIEW TEAM 2 RTTK | DAVID | AOUAR | CLAUSS | CISSOKO e MALARD

REVIEW TEAM

FC 24: REVIEW TEAM 2 RTTK: DAVID, AOUAR, CLAUSS, CISSOKO e MALARD (Di sabato 7 ottobre 2023) Il Santu ci testa vari giocatori del TEAM 2 RTTK, top card come DAVID e CISSOKO che potrebberò essere delle hit! Scopriamo insieme come usarli e se sono validi come dicono le stats. Ricordiamo che EA Sports FC 24 è disponibile in tutto il mondo dal 29 settembre su Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC e Nintendo Switch. Chi ha effettuato il pre-order della Ultimate Edition ha avuto la possibilità di iniziare a giocare dal 22 settembre
