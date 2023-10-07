Fantastic Four | quando iniziano le riprese del reboot?

(Di sabato 7 ottobre 2023) Ledeldiinizieranno l’anno prossimo a Londra: lo ha confermato il regista Matt Shakman, in attesa della risoluzione dello sciopero SAG-AFTRA in corso. Il casting del film non può ancora essere annunciato a causa dello sciopero, ma Shakman ha lasciato intendere che il film suii Quattro sarà diverso da tutto ciò che abbiamo visto prima nell’universo Marvel, sia in termini di storia che di approccio cinematografico. I fan della Marvel si sono giustamente preoccupati per i prossimi progetti della Fase 5 e 6 del MCU, che sono stati messi in secondo piano a causa degli scioperi della WGA e della SAG-AFTRA, ma il regista Matt Shakman ha rivelato a Collider che il suo prossimo film suii Quattro sarà girato l’anno prossimo a Londra. Al ...

Le riprese del reboot di Fantastic Four inizieranno l'anno prossimo a Londra: lo ha confermato il regista Matt Shakman, in attesa della risoluzione dello sciopero SAG-AFTRA in corso. Il casting del