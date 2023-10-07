Immunologo Francesco Le Foche picchiato da paziente in studio medico EA SPORTS NHL 24, DISPONIBILE DA OGGII campioni dell'SSC Napoli si sfidano in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare ...Call of Duty: in arrivo oggi la beta di MWIII - Tutte le novità da ...La nuova edizione del roadshow AVM dedicato al mondo B2BDetective Pikachu: il ritorno disponibileArrivano i “LUCCA COMICS & GAMES COMMUNITY AWARDS”SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION È DISPONIBILE DA OGGISILENT HILL: Ascension, disponibile dal 31 ottobre su desktop GTA Online: il caos regna a Los Santos con la stagione di HalloweenUltime Blog

Fantastic Four | quando iniziano le riprese del reboot?

Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four, quando iniziano le riprese del reboot? (Di sabato 7 ottobre 2023) Le riprese del reboot di Fantastic Four inizieranno l’anno prossimo a Londra: lo ha confermato il regista Matt Shakman, in attesa della risoluzione dello sciopero SAG-AFTRA in corso. Il casting del film non può ancora essere annunciato a causa dello sciopero, ma Shakman ha lasciato intendere che il film sui Fantastici Quattro sarà diverso da tutto ciò che abbiamo visto prima nell’universo Marvel, sia in termini di storia che di approccio cinematografico. I fan della Marvel si sono giustamente preoccupati per i prossimi progetti della Fase 5 e 6 del MCU, che sono stati messi in secondo piano a causa degli scioperi della WGA e della SAG-AFTRA, ma il regista Matt Shakman ha rivelato a Collider che il suo prossimo film sui Fantastici Quattro sarà girato l’anno prossimo a Londra. Al ...
