Bellingham da Guinness, ha superato pure Ronaldo: 10 gol nelle prime 10 partite con il Real (Di sabato 7 ottobre 2023) I numeri di Bellingham non hanno alcun senso. Segna sempre lui nel Real Madrid e se non segna, cosa assai rara ormai, fornisce un assiste. L’inglese è un centrocampista che gioca da trequartista e segna come un attaccante. Contro l’Osasuna oggi pomeriggio ha segnato un’altra doppietta, al 9? e al 54?. Poi il Real dilaga al Bernabeu con i gol di Vinicius e Joselu. 4-0 recita il tabellone e tutte le copertine sono per Bellingham e la sua esultanza diventata già iconica. Il “Siuh” di Ronaldo fa parte del passato, nel presente ci sono le braccia aperte dell’inglese. I media spagnoli sono letteralmente impazziti, anche quelli più lontani dal madridismo puro. Marca scrive: “10 gol di Jude al Real Madrid... con soli 19 tiri . Difficile spiegare l’efficacia dell’inglese ogni volta che si ...
