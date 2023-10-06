WWE: Shawn Michaels, NXT Europe si farà, progetto rimandato al 2024 (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) Nel settembre del 2022, NXT UK è stato ufficialmente cancellato dopo che la WWE ha annunciato il progetto NXT Europe. Inizialmente, si prevedeva che questo nuovo progetto sarebbe stato lanciato entro settembre 2023, ma finora questi piani non si sono ancora concretizzati. Secondo Shawn Michaels, che sovraintende il programma di sviluppo della WWE, questi ritardi sono stati causati dalla fusione con Endeavour, che ha richiesto una notevole quantità di tempo e risorse, relegando progetti meno urgenti in secondo piano. Ora che la fusione è stata portata a termine, l’attenzione è di nuovo rivolta a Shawn Michaels che durante una conferenza stampa prima di NXT No Mercy, ha condiviso un aggiornamento: “Sono ovviamente entusiasta, ma per quanto mi riguarda, sto ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE : Che rissa tra Corbin e Breakker! Finiscono dentro l’ufficio di Shawn Michaels
Che tra Bron Breakker e Baron Corbin non scorra buon sangue non è certo una novità. La loro rivalità si è inasprita nelle scorse settimane ...
WWE : Diverse apparizione da NXT in quel di Smackdown - compresa quella di Shawn Michaels!
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Smackdown, Diverse star di NXT hanno preso parte allo show svoltosi ad Orlando, Florida, la location storica del ...
Shawn Michaels: “I licenziamenti WWE hanno sconvolto i piani ... World Wrestling
Shawn Michaels: “Le porte sono aperte per CM Punk a WWE NXT” World Wrestling
Top 10 Hottest WWE Female Superstars Of All Time- In PicsBecky Lynch- is one of the most popular WWE divas. She is one of the WWE's hottest female wrestlers, adding spice to the sport. Liv Morgan- She is WWE's most lovable and beautiful female wrestler. She ...
Shawn Michaels On WWE NXT Europe – ‘I’m Just Waiting On The Marching Orders’Shawn Michaels still doesn’t have any idea on the status of NXT Europe, but he’s ready to push forward with it once he’s given the word. Speaking during last week’s WWE NXT: No Mercy media call, the ...
WWE ShawnSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Shawn