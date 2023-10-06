Rapimento a Pontinia: Carabinieri Identificano AggressoriIl Ritorno di Belen Rodriguez: Social Break e Frecciatina MisteriosaMilano: Diana Pifferi, 18 mesi, morta sola - Mamma sotto accusa per ...Offerte esclusive Prime Day ECOVACS : Scopri le nuove ammiraglie ...GANGS OF SHERWOOD: SONO APERTI I PRE ORDERROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY SCOPRI L'ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO DEFINITIVABATTLEFIELD 2042: CREAZIONI OSCURE, IN ARRIVO IL 10 OTTOBRELe offerte di Vactidy per pulizie d’autunno più smartApre il Super Mario Immersive Hub a MilanoIntel Arc - disponibili nuovi driver non-WHQLUltime Blog

WWE | Shawn Michaels | NXT Europe si farà | progetto rimandato al 2024

WWE: Shawn Michaels, NXT Europe si farà, progetto rimandato al 2024 (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) Nel settembre del 2022, NXT UK è stato ufficialmente cancellato dopo che la WWE ha annunciato il progetto NXT Europe. Inizialmente, si prevedeva che questo nuovo progetto sarebbe stato lanciato entro settembre 2023, ma finora questi piani non si sono ancora concretizzati. Secondo Shawn Michaels, che sovraintende il programma di sviluppo della WWE, questi ritardi sono stati causati dalla fusione con Endeavour, che ha richiesto una notevole quantità di tempo e risorse, relegando progetti meno urgenti in secondo piano. Ora che la fusione è stata portata a termine, l’attenzione è di nuovo rivolta a Shawn Michaels che durante una conferenza stampa prima di NXT No Mercy, ha condiviso un aggiornamento: “Sono ovviamente entusiasta, ma per quanto mi riguarda, sto ...
Shawn Michaels: “I licenziamenti WWE hanno sconvolto i piani ...  World Wrestling

Shawn Michaels: “Le porte sono aperte per CM Punk a WWE NXT”  World Wrestling

Shawn Michaels On WWE NXT Europe – ‘I’m Just Waiting On The Marching Orders’

Shawn Michaels still doesn’t have any idea on the status of NXT Europe, but he’s ready to push forward with it once he’s given the word. Speaking during last week’s WWE NXT: No Mercy media call, the ...
