Wellness NFT YogaPetz venduta in meno di 45 minuti per un importo di circa 3 milioni di dollari

Wellness NFT YogaPetz venduta in meno di 45 minuti per un ... Radio Roma Capitale

Wellness NFT YogaPetz Sells Out in Less Than 45 Minutes with a ... Macau Business

Yogapetz is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of their latest release, the Wellness NFT YogaPetz collection, which experienced an astounding 130% over-subscription rate. Within a mere 45 ...Yogapetz is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of their latest release, the Wellness NFT YogaPetz collection, which experienced an astounding 130% over-subscription rate. Within a mere 45 ...