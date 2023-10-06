Offerte esclusive Prime Day ECOVACS : Scopri le nuove ammiraglie ...GANGS OF SHERWOOD: SONO APERTI I PRE ORDERROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY SCOPRI L'ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO DEFINITIVABATTLEFIELD 2042: CREAZIONI OSCURE, IN ARRIVO IL 10 OTTOBRELe offerte di Vactidy per pulizie d’autunno più smartApre il Super Mario Immersive Hub a MilanoIntel Arc - disponibili nuovi driver non-WHQLBerzerk: Recharged in arrivo su PC e ConsoleGFN Thursday - 60 nuovi titoliRed Dead Online: Halloween arriva alla frontieraUltime Blog

Vention' s Demo Day 2023 | Rewiring the automation journey

Vention Demo

Vention's Demo Day 2023: Rewiring the automation journey (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) Key Product Launches and Innovations Revealed at the 4th Annual Event MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing automation Platform (MAP), is thrilled to announce the product launches revealed at the 4th edition of Demo Day. The annual event brings Vention's most cutting-edge products to the forefront, all of which are designed to support its mission to create a single digital industrial automation environment accessible to all manufacturers. Today, Vention unveiled a transformative addition to its MAP, a fifth pillar, Operate. Operate with MachineAnalytics The introduction of the Operate pillar and MachineAnalytics to MAP now provides users with the essential tools and insights needed to unlock their machine's ...
