The Burning Girls: nel trailer del thriller Samantha Morton è alle prese con un passato inquietante (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) Paramount+ ha condiviso il trailer del thriller The Burning Girls, tratto dall'omonimo romanzo, con star Samantha Morton. Paramount+ ha condiviso il primo trailer di The Burning Girls, in arrivo sugli schermi britannici il 19 ottobre, e con star Samantha Morton. Nel video si vede l'arrivo di insieme alla figlia quindicenne, situazione che scatena degli eventi sovrannaturali e potenzialmente mortali. I dettagli del progetto in arrivo in streaming The Burning Girls è un adattamento del romanzo scritto da C.J. Tudor, curato da Hans Rosenfeldt (Marcella), e diretto da Charles Martin (Skins) e Kieron Hawkes (Ripper Street). Al centro della trama ci sono una donna, il ...Leggi su movieplayer
Ecco la guida completa di BubinoBlog alle novità del mese di OTTOBRE 2023 di PARAMOUNT Plus, e se vi siete persi le novità di Netflix e Disney ...
