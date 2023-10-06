EA SPORTS NHL 24, DISPONIBILE DA OGGII campioni dell'SSC Napoli si sfidano in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare ...Call of Duty: in arrivo oggi la beta di MWIII - Tutte le novità da ...La nuova edizione del roadshow AVM dedicato al mondo B2BDetective Pikachu: il ritorno disponibileArrivano i “LUCCA COMICS & GAMES COMMUNITY AWARDS”SWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION È DISPONIBILE DA OGGISILENT HILL: Ascension, disponibile dal 31 ottobre su desktop GTA Online: il caos regna a Los Santos con la stagione di HalloweenBorderlands 3 Ultimate Edition disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

The Burning Girls | nel trailer del thriller Samantha Morton è alle prese con un passato inquietante

The Burning

The Burning Girls: nel trailer del thriller Samantha Morton è alle prese con un passato inquietante (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) Paramount+ ha condiviso il trailer del thriller The Burning Girls, tratto dall'omonimo romanzo, con star Samantha Morton. Paramount+ ha condiviso il primo trailer di The Burning Girls, in arrivo sugli schermi britannici il 19 ottobre, e con star Samantha Morton. Nel video si vede l'arrivo di insieme alla figlia quindicenne, situazione che scatena degli eventi sovrannaturali e potenzialmente mortali. I dettagli del progetto in arrivo in streaming The Burning Girls è un adattamento del romanzo scritto da C.J. Tudor, curato da Hans Rosenfeldt (Marcella), e diretto da Charles Martin (Skins) e Kieron Hawkes (Ripper Street). Al centro della trama ci sono una donna, il ...
The Burning Girls: il trailer della nuova serie Paramount+ con Samantha Morton

Samantha Morton e Ruby Stokes sono le protagonista di The Burning Girls, nuova serie thriller tratta da un romanzo di C. J.

