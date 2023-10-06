NEW DISTILLERY RECORD ACHIEVED FOR THE GLEN GRANT AFTER THE VISIONARY 68-YEAR-OLD SELLS FOR £212,500 ($256,636 USD) AT THE DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE, THE SECOND RECORD-BREAKING AUCTION IN TWO WEEKS (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) - This rare 68-YEAR-Old follows last week's landmark AUCTION sale of Devotion 70-YEAR-Old for £81,250 ($101,300 USD), with both lots set to benefit charitable organisations in Scotland ROTHES, Scotland, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The GLEN GRANT Single Malt Scotch Whisky today announces The VISIONARY 68-YEAR-Old has sold for £212,500 ($256,636 USD) - doubling the original high estimate- at The DISTILLERS One of One AUCTION, with proceeds set to benefit the DISTILLERS' Charity. This news comes on the heels of last week's landmark AUCTION in partnership with Sotheby's, in which the Devotion 70-YEAR-Old was sold for £81,250 ($101,300 USD). As the gavel ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NEW DISTILLERY RECORD ACHIEVED FOR THE GLEN GRANT AFTER THE VISIONARY 68 - YEAR - OLD SELLS FOR £212,500 ($256,636 USD) AT THE DISTILLERS
