Morto Keith Jefferson | recitò per Quentin Tarantino | aveva 53 anni

Morto Keith

Morto Keith Jefferson, recitò per Quentin Tarantino: aveva 53 anni (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) (Adnkronos) – L’attore statunitense Keith Jefferson, che ha recitato per il regista Quentin Tarantino in ‘Django Unchained’, ‘The Hateful Eight’ e ‘C’era una volta… a Hollywood’, è Morto giovedì 5 ottobre all’età di 53 anni. L’annuncio della scomparsa è stato dato dalla sua agente, Nicole St. John, a ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.   Lo scorso 9 agosto su Instagram Jefferson aveva annunciato che gli era stato diagnosticato un cancro. “Ogni tanto Dio ti dà una sfida e lascia a te il compito di risolverla – aveva scritto allora l’attore – Quando mi è stato diagnosticato il cancro per la prima volta ho dovuto fermarmi, fare una pausa e non volevo condividerlo con nessuno. Né con la mia famiglia né con la famiglia allargata. Oggi sono ...
L'annuncio della sua scomparsa è stato dato dall'autorevole Hollywood Reporter, dopo che è stata condivisa una nota di Nicole St. John, agente di Keith Jefferson . L'attore 53enne è morto a causa di una grave malattia contro cui da tempo stava combattendo. Già lo scorso 9 agosto, in un breve ma accorato post sui social , aveva rivelato ai ...

L'attore statunitense Keith Jefferson, che ha recitato per il regista Quentin Tarantino in 'Django Unchained', 'The Hateful Eight' e 'C'era una volta... a Hollywood', è morto giovedì 5 ottobre all'età di 53 anni. L'...

Lutto nel mondo del cinema: è morto all'età di 53 anni l'attore Keith Jefferson, fra i volti preferiti del regista Quentin Tarantino. Che l'aveva voluto in diversi film: basti pensare a 'Django ...

A causa di una grave malattia l'artista si è spento il 5 ottobre. Ha recitato in tre film del regista Quentin Tarantino ...
