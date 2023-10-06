Morto Keith Jefferson | recitò per Quentin Tarantino | aveva 53 anni

È morto a 53 anni Keith Jefferson - attore prediletto di Tarantino
Addio a Keith Jefferson , attore "prediletto" da Quentin TarantinoL'annuncio della sua scomparsa è stato dato dall'autorevole Hollywood Reporter, dopo che è stata condivisa una nota di Nicole St. John, agente di Keith Jefferson . L'attore 53enne è morto a causa di una grave malattia contro cui da tempo stava combattendo. Già lo scorso 9 agosto, in un breve ma accorato post sui social , aveva rivelato ai ...
Morto Keith Jefferson, recitò per Quentin Tarantino: aveva 53 anniL'attore statunitense Keith Jefferson, che ha recitato per il regista Quentin Tarantino in 'Django Unchained', 'The Hateful Eight' e 'C'era una volta... a Hollywood', è morto giovedì 5 ottobre all'età di 53 anni. L'...
