Morto Keith Jefferson | recitò per Quentin Tarantino | aveva 53 anni

(Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) (Adnkronos) – L’attore statunitense, che ha recitato per il registain ‘Django Unchained’, ‘The Hateful Eight’ e ‘C’era una volta… a Hollywood’, ègiovedì 5 ottobre all’età di 53. L’annuncio della scomparsa è stato dato dalla sua agente, Nicole St. John, a ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. Lo scorso 9 agosto su Instagramannunciato che gli era stato diagnosticato un cancro. “Ogni tanto Dio ti dà una sfida e lascia a te il compito di risolverla –scritto allora l’attore – Quando mi è stato diagnosticato il cancro per la prima volta ho dovuto fermarmi, fare una pausa e non volevo condividerlo con nessuno. Né con la mia famiglia né con la famiglia allargata. Oggi sono ...

L'annuncio della sua scomparsa è stato dato dall'autorevole Hollywood Reporter, dopo che è stata condivisa una nota di Nicole St. John, agente di Jefferson. L'attore 53enne è morto a causa di una grave malattia contro cui da tempo stava combattendo. Già lo scorso 9 agosto, in un breve ma accorato post sui social, aveva rivelato ai ...

Lutto nel mondo del cinema: è morto all'età di 53 anni l'attore Keith Jefferson, fra i volti preferiti del regista Quentin Tarantino. Che l'aveva voluto in diversi film: basti pensare a 'Django ...