HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE HOYO DE MONTERREY TRAVEL HUMIDOR AT THE TFWA INTERNATIONAL FAIR IN CANNES (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) HAVANA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED a new TRAVEL HUMIDOR, dedicated on this occasion to the HOYO de MONTERREY brand with its Destinos vitola, at the gala dinner held as part of the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in CANNES, France. The new Destinos vitola (49 ring gauge x 145 mm length) is introduced to the market in a novel, elegant and practical TRAVEL HUMIDOR containing 20 HABANOS, made "Totally handmade and with long filler", after a careful selection of wrapper, filler and binder leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* zone, in Pinar del Río*. This is Cuba's most prestigious tobacco region*, where the world's best tobacco is produced, produced by expert Cuban cigar ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HABANOS - S.A. PRESENTED IN CURAÇAO THE NEW VITOLA VEGUEROS CENTROGORDOS AT THE CARIBBEAN HABANOS DAYS
- LA HABANA, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HABANOS, S.A., along with its exclusive distributor for CURAÇAO, the CARIBBEAN and Central America, ...
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED IN CURAÇAO THE NEW VITOLA VEGUEROS CENTROGORDOS AT THE CARIBBEAN HABANOS DAYSO.) * Protected Appellations of Origin Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237745/Habanos_S_A.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/habanos - sa - presented - ...
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE WORLD PREMIERE OF HOYO DE MONTERREY EPICURE No. 3 IN SPAINO.)* Protected Appellations of Origin Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220448/HOYO_EPICURE.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/habanos - sa - presented - ...
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE HOYO DE MONTERREY TRAVEL HUMIDOR AT THE TFWA INTERNATIONAL FAIR IN CANNESHAVANA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. presented a new travel humidor, dedicated on this occasion to the Hoyo de Monterrey brand with its Destinos vitola, at the gala dinner held as part o ...
HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED IN CURAÇAO THE NEW VITOLA VEGUEROS CENTROGORDOS AT THE CARIBBEAN HABANOS DAYSLA HABANA, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., along with its exclusive distributor for Curaçao, the Caribbean and Central America, Caribbean Cigars Corporation N.V., presented a new ...
