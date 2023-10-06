HABANOS | S A PRESENTED THE HOYO DE MONTERREY TRAVEL HUMIDOR AT THE TFWA INTERNATIONAL FAIR IN CANNES

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) HAVANA, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/, S.A.a new, dedicated on this occasion to thedebrand with its Destinos vitola, at the gala dinner held as part of theWorld Exhibition & Conference in, France. The new Destinos vitola (49 ring gauge x 145 mm length) is introduced to the market in a novel, elegant and practicalcontaining 20, made "Totally handmade and with long filler", after a careful selection of wrapper, filler and binder leaves coming from the Vuelta Abajo* zone, in Pinar del Río*. This is Cuba's most prestigious tobacco region*, where the world's best tobacco is produced, produced by expert Cuban cigar ...