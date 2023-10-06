Fulham-Sheffield United (sabato 07 ottobre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 6 ottobre 2023) Dopo la sconfitta nel West London derby contro il Chelsea, il Fulham torna nel suo stadio sulle rive del Tamigi per affrontare un avversario sulla carta molto più debole dei pur deludenti, fino ad oggi, Blues. Lo Sheffield United infatti è ultimo in classifica con un solo punto all’attivo dopo sette giornate ed è reduce InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Fulham vs Sheffield United – probabili formazioni
Entrambe intenzionate a rimediare alle recenti sconfitte per 2-0 dell’ultima volta, Fulham e Sheffield United si incontrano a Craven Cottage per la ...
