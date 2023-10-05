Tiffany & Co. and Paul Rousteau Unveil New Opéra Garnier Transformation (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) PARIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
With its new artistic collaboration with up-and-coming Parisian artist Paul Rousteau, Tiffany &; Co. is set to ignite a breathtaking Transformation of the Opéra Garnier. Starting from September 29th, 2023, during the heart of Paris Fashion Week, the iconic façades of this historic venue will come alive featuring Tiffany &; Co's iconic Sixteen Stone ring signed by the brand's legendary designer, Jean Schlumberger. This bold Transformation is a testament to Tiffany &; Co.'s unwavering commitment to French artistic expression and its enduring love for the city of Paris. Opéra Garnier also represents a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tiffany & Co. x Rimowa hanno creato una valigia che non vorrai mai mettere in stiva
Da quando Tiffany & Co è entrato nella galassia di LVMH, (novembre 2019 ndr) il mondo dei gioielli sembra non essere più il suo unico business. ...
Inghilterra, torna alla luce il palco su cui si esibì ShakespeareTiffany Stern, professoressa di Shakespeare e del teatro moderno all'Università di Birmingham, ha detto alla Bbc: "Le prove che Shakespeare abbia recitato lì devono essere messe insieme, ma sono ...
Calolziocorte: programmazione film auditorium nel fine settimanaSABATO 7 OTTOBRE alle ore 21 e DOMENICA 8 OTTOBRE alle ore 15,30 e 21 - LA CASA DEI FANTASMI Commedia/fantasy Regia di Justin Simien - conn Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny ...
Tiffany & Co. nomina un nuovo direttore creativo FashionNetwork.com IT
Anya Taylor-Joy nuova ambassador di Tiffany & Co. Fashion Times
Tiffany & Co. and Paul Rousteau Unveil New Opéra Garnier TransformationPARIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With its new artistic collaboration with up-and-coming Parisian artist Paul Rousteau, Tiffany & Co. is set to ignite a breathtaking transformation of the Opéra Garn ...
WWE: Brutto ematoma in volto per Tiffany Stratton dopo No Mercy (FOTO)Becky Lynch e Tiffany Stratton si sono date davvero battaglia a NXT No Mercy, hanno dato tutto e sono state usate molte armi, con Stratton che ha sul suo volto i segni della battaglia a dimostrarlo.
