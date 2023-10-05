Tiffany & Co. and Paul Rousteau Unveil New Opéra Garnier Transformation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) PARIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/With its new artistic collaboration with up-and-coming Parisian artist; Co. is set to ignite a breathtakingof the. Starting from September 29th, 2023, during the heart of Paris Fashion Week, the iconic façades of this historic venue will come alive featuring; Co's iconic Sixteen Stone ring signed by the brand's legendary designer, Jean Schlumberger. This boldis a testament to; Co.'s unwavering commitment to French artistic expression and its enduring love for the city of Paris.also represents a ...