“The Project” è il nuovo EP di SSD Project (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) Dal 6 ottobre 2023 sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitale “The Project” (Maqueta Records), il nuovo ep di SSD Project dal quale è estratto il singolo in radio “I can do it (tonight)” feat. Azzurra. “I can do it (tonight)” è un brano che trasuda energia e trasgressione. Uno straordinario susseguirsi di movimenti sexy e intriganti. Un mix di sonorità house e techno e un’atmosfera urbana per gridare a chiare lettere “I CAN DO IT”, un’affermazione decisa e volitiva, un suggerimento a non reprimere passioni e desideri a causa di paure e pregiudizi. Commenta l’artista a proposito del brano: “I want to hear more, I want to lose control”. Il videoclip di “I can do it (tonight)”, diretto da Mario Spinocchio, è stato girato a Corviale, nella periferia di Roma. Azzurra è accompagnata da ...
