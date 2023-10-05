Mecademic Accelerates Micro-Automation with its New MicroDASH SCARA Series (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) MONTREAL, QC, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Mecademic, specialists in robots for Micro-Automation, announces the formal launch of its new product line, the MicroDASH Series, with the first shipments of its MCS500 SCARA. This innovative 4-axis robot offers unmatched space efficiency, precision, and integration flexibility to accelerate the Automation of small component design, inspection, and assembly applications. This formal launch follows the successful Early Access Program, resulting in robot design advancements and pre-orders from customers and partners across North America, Europe, and Asia. The innovative design of the MicroDASH MCS500 offers the most miniature SCARA robot in its class. Even with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mecademic, specialists in robots for Micro-Automation, announces the formal launch of its new product line, the MicroDASH Series, with the first shipments of its MCS500 SCARA. This innovative 4-axis robot offers unmatched space efficiency, precision, and integration flexibility to accelerate the Automation of small component design, inspection, and assembly applications. This formal launch follows the successful Early Access Program, resulting in robot design advancements and pre-orders from customers and partners across North America, Europe, and Asia. The innovative design of the MicroDASH MCS500 offers the most miniature SCARA robot in its class. Even with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Mecademic Accelerates Micro - Automation with its New MicroDASH SCARA Seriescom Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239469/Mecademic_Industrial_Robotics_Mecademic_Accelerates_Micro_Automa.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239470/Mecademic_Industrial_Robotics_...
Mecademic Accelerates Micro - Automation with its New MicroDASH SCARA Seriescom Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239469/Mecademic_Industrial_Robotics_Mecademic_Accelerates_Micro_Automa.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239470/Mecademic_Industrial_Robotics_...
Mecademic Accelerates Micro-Automation with its New MicroDASH ... PR Newswire
SCARA Robots Excel at Assembly | ASSEMBLY Assembly Magazine
Mecademic Accelerates Micro-Automation with its New MicroDASH SCARA SeriesMONTREAL, QC, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecademic, specialists in robots for micro-automation, announces the formal launch of its new product line, the MicroDASH series, with the first shipments of ...
Mecademic Industrial Robotics: Mecademic Accelerates Micro-Automation with its New MicroDASH SCARA SeriesMecademic, specialists in robots for micro-automation, announces the formal launch of its new product line, the MicroDASH series, with the first shipments ...
Mecademic AcceleratesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mecademic Accelerates