MARATONA DI CHICAGO 2023 IN DIRETTA STREAMING FREE E AGGIORNAMENTI IN ...The Fate Of Baldr - Cinematic TrailerVeeam annuncia Backup-as-a-Service per Microsoft 365 e Microsoft AzureNuovo evento a tempo Tide of Corruption per Hunt: ShowdownLa serie L di JBL si aggiorna nella versione MKIIAnna Ferzetti senza veli e Pierfrancesco Favino a FormenteraFERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2023Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - NEXT in arrivoMadonna Trevignano : la tac de Le iene alla statua Gisella CardiaBlu Oberon alla Milano Digital Week per il Gemello Digitale Ultime Blog

Gedeon Richter | A new hope for treatment-resistant schizophrenia?

Gedeon Richter

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Gedeon Richter: A new hope for treatment-resistant schizophrenia? (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

At the 23rd World Congress of Psychiatry, organized between 28 September – 1 October 2023 in Vienna, new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. ers provided evidence about the safety profile of cariprazine over the approved dose range as well as showed the effectiveness of cariprazine-clozapine combination for treatment-resistant schizophrenia. In addition to the e-poster presentations, Prof Christoph U. Correll talked about the activating and sedating effects of antipsychotics with special focus on cariprazine at a Meet-the-Expert session. schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by positive, negative, cognitive, and mood symptoms, affecting 1% of the population. Although antipsychotics ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Gedeon Richter Italia, due appuntamenti radio per parlare di ...  Daily Health Industry

16 nuovi farmaci in commercio .::. PHARMASTAR  PharmaStar

Gedeon Richter: A new hope for treatment-resistant schizophrenia

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 23rd World Congress of Psychiatry, organized between 28 September – 1 October 2023 in Vienna, new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented ...

Iniziative per la Giornata mondiale della contraccezione

Si celebra il 26 settembre la giornata Mondiale della Contraccezione. Per l'occasione due appuntamenti radiofonici.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gedeon Richter
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Gedeon Richter Gedeon Richter hope treatment resistant