Gedeon Richter: A new hope for treatment-resistant schizophrenia? (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
At the 23rd World Congress of Psychiatry, organized between 28 September – 1 October 2023 in Vienna, new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. ers provided evidence about the safety profile of cariprazine over the approved dose range as well as showed the effectiveness of cariprazine-clozapine combination for treatment-resistant schizophrenia. In addition to the e-poster presentations, Prof Christoph U. Correll talked about the activating and sedating effects of antipsychotics with special focus on cariprazine at a Meet-the-Expert session. schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by positive, negative, cognitive, and mood symptoms, affecting 1% of the population. Although antipsychotics ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At the 23rd World Congress of Psychiatry, organized between 28 September – 1 October 2023 in Vienna, new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. ers provided evidence about the safety profile of cariprazine over the approved dose range as well as showed the effectiveness of cariprazine-clozapine combination for treatment-resistant schizophrenia. In addition to the e-poster presentations, Prof Christoph U. Correll talked about the activating and sedating effects of antipsychotics with special focus on cariprazine at a Meet-the-Expert session. schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by positive, negative, cognitive, and mood symptoms, affecting 1% of the population. Although antipsychotics ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Gedeon Richter Italia, due appuntamenti radio per parlare di ... Daily Health Industry
16 nuovi farmaci in commercio .::. PHARMASTAR PharmaStar
Gedeon Richter: A new hope for treatment-resistant schizophreniaBUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 23rd World Congress of Psychiatry, organized between 28 September – 1 October 2023 in Vienna, new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented ...
Iniziative per la Giornata mondiale della contraccezioneSi celebra il 26 settembre la giornata Mondiale della Contraccezione. Per l'occasione due appuntamenti radiofonici.
Gedeon RichterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gedeon Richter