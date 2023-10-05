Gedeon Richter | A new hope for treatment-resistant schizophrenia?

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/At the 23rd World Congress of Psychiatry, organized between 28 September – 1 October 2023 in Vienna, new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented byPlc. ers provided evidence about the safety profile of cariprazine over the approved dose range as well as showed the effectiveness of cariprazine-clozapine combination for. In addition to the e-poster presentations, Prof Christoph U. Correll talked about the activating and sedating effects of antipsychotics with special focus on cariprazine at a Meet-the-Expert session.is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by positive, negative, cognitive, and mood symptoms, affecting 1% of the population. Although antipsychotics ...