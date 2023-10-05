EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI COLLABORA CON WILL.I.AM PER LANCIARE IL CALENDARIO DEGLI EVENTI CONSECUTIVO PIÙ GRANDE DI SEMPRE… E MOLTO ALTRO A VENIRE (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) La nuova edizione del CALENDARIO di Abu DHABI comprende oltre 150 EVENTI culturali e di intrattenimento dal vivo, da musica e festival imperdibili a EVENTI sportivi globali di élite Cirque du Soleil · Hamilton · Robbie WILLiams · NBA Abu DHABI Games · Abu DHABI Showdown Week · UFC 294 · WSX Championship · Il primo festival gastronomico Michelin · Abu DHABI Classics, tra cui la Royal Philharmonic Orchestra con Brian Tyler, Vasily Petrenko e Timothy Chooi · Nancy Ajram · Abu DHABI Art · L'imperdibile Etihad Airways Abu DHABI Grand Prix 2023 di Formula 1® · Foo Fighters · Tiësto ABU DHABI, EAU, 5 ottobre 2023 /PRNewswire/
EXPERIENCE Abu DHABI ha ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EXPERIENCE Abu DHABI ha ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Valeggio, Remarkable venue awards al parco Sigurtà per il record di turisti... il Summit One Vanderbilt (Most innovative venue per gli Stati Uniti), il Louvre Abu Dhabi (Best Museum per gli Emirati Arabi Uniti), la Tulip Experience di Amsterdam (Best hidden gem per i Paesi ...
Third edition of Dubai World Congress for Self - Driving Transport, honours Challenge winnersKhalifa University of Science and Technology, Abu Dhabi, was the runner - up for US$100,000. The university presented a customer experience concept on autonomous buses by developing a virtual human ...
EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI TEAMS UP WITH WILL.I.AM TO ... PR Newswire
Abu Dhabi events calendar 2023/2024: Everything you should be ... Time Out Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi to make culinary history with inaugural 'Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey’The Open Fire Food Festival Abu Dhabi is a sizzling celebration of culinary artistry and flavors, set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Island's iconic Abu Dhabi Hill. Hosted by the renowned Steve ...
Experience Abu Dhabi lines up 150 back-to-back eventsExperience Abu Dhabi has teamed up with legendary artist, songwriter and producer will.i.am to unveil its biggest events season yet, with more than 150 back-to-back events taking place across the ...
EXPERIENCE ABUSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EXPERIENCE ABU