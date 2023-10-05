DSP International UK Limited appoints Vaishak Swamy to Head business in Europe and Americas (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
DSP International UK Limited announced the appointment of Vaishak Swamy as Managing Director & Head of Europe and Americas. In his new role, Vaishak will be responsible for growing DSP's business across Europe & the Americas and strengthening DSP's relationships with existing International investors. Vaishak has two decades of experience in the investment management industry, with a proven track record of successfully raising long-term assets from global investors. In his past role as Chief Executive Officer of Kotak Mahindra (UK) Limited, he was a driving force for their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DSP International UK Limited appoints Vaishak Swamy to Head ...
Drink International e Athena Holding siglano un accordo di ...
