CGTN | Wind in the Sails dialogue reveals a collaborative future

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/The "in the: New Opportunities for China and Europe"was hosted in Athens to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over twenty distinguished guests and around one hundred representatives from China and Europe convened to discuss the fruitful outcomes of BRI over the past ten years and deliberate on thecollaboration and integration of the two regions. Christos Stylianidis, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece, underscored the vast potential for strengthening bilateral relations between Greece and China. He emphasized key sectors such as shipping, ports, supply chains, maritime equipment industry, and energy storage as domains where enhanced cooperation could yield significant benefits for both ...