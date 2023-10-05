MARATONA DI CHICAGO 2023 IN DIRETTA STREAMING FREE E AGGIORNAMENTI IN ...The Fate Of Baldr - Cinematic TrailerVeeam annuncia Backup-as-a-Service per Microsoft 365 e Microsoft AzureNuovo evento a tempo Tide of Corruption per Hunt: ShowdownLa serie L di JBL si aggiorna nella versione MKIIAnna Ferzetti senza veli e Pierfrancesco Favino a FormenteraFERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2023Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - NEXT in arrivoMadonna Trevignano : la tac de Le iene alla statua Gisella CardiaBlu Oberon alla Milano Digital Week per il Gemello Digitale Ultime Blog

CGTN: "Wind in the Sails" dialogue reveals a collaborative future (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The "Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for China and Europe" dialogue was hosted in Athens to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over twenty distinguished guests and around one hundred representatives from China and Europe convened to discuss the fruitful outcomes of BRI over the past ten years and deliberate on the future collaboration and integration of the two regions. Christos Stylianidis, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy of Greece, underscored the vast potential for strengthening bilateral relations between Greece and China. He emphasized key sectors such as shipping, ports, supply chains, maritime equipment industry, and energy storage as domains where enhanced cooperation could yield significant benefits for both ...
