Burnley – Chelsea – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) Il Chelsea si reca al Turf Moor per affrontare il Burnley in Premier League sabato 7 ottobre pomeriggio, cercando di ottenere la terza vittoria consecutiva in tutte le competizioni. I Clarets, invece, sono di buon umore dopo aver raccolto i primi tre punti della nuova stagione nella vittoria per 2-1 sul Luton Town martedì. Il calcio di inizio di Burnley – Chelsea è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Burnley – Chelsea a che punto sono le due squadre Burnley Dopo aver conquistato il titolo della Championship la scorsa stagione, assicurandosi la promozione al primo tentativo dopo aver accumulato ben 101 punti, il Burnley ha impiegato del tempo per adattarsi alla vita di nuovo in Premier League, ma è riuscito a ottenere la sua prima ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Nottingham Forest, Santos non trova spazio: solo un'apparizione dopo il prestito dal ChelseaIl mediano classe 2004, arrivato in prestito dal Chelsea, è rimasto ancora in panchina per 90 ... Per ora l'ex Vasco Da Gama non riesce ad incidere: per lui solo una presenza contro il Burnley in Coppa.
Calcio: Premier; crisi senza fine per il ChelseaNon solo il Chelsea ha ampiamente mancato la qualificazione alle coppe europee nell'ultima stagione,... AFC Wimbledon e Luton, segnando la miseria di 16 gol in 19 partite: solo Luton e Burnley, ...
Burnley: Clarets eyeing move to sign player with "great quality"Things don't get any easier, however, with a Chelsea side fresh from a feel-good victory over Fulham coming up next. No matter how that result goes, Burnley appear to be eyeing January reinforcements, ...
Kompany admits Luton victory gave Burnley ‘a sense of relief’ ahead of ‘key game’ versus ChelseaVincent Kompany admitted a “sense of relief” has swept over Burnley after beating Luton last week although the Belgian cast doubt on the significance of their first win of the season.
