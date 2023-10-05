Burnley – Chelsea – probabili formazioni

(Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) Ilsi reca al Turf Moor per affrontare ilin Premier League sabato 7 ottobre pomeriggio, cercando di ottenere la terza vittoria consecutiva in tutte le competizioni. I Clarets, invece, sono di buon umore dopo aver raccolto i primi tre punti della nuova stagione nella vittoria per 2-1 sul Luton Town martedì. Il calcio di inizio diè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitaa che punto sono le due squadreDopo aver conquistato il titolo della Championship la scorsa stagione, assicurandosi la promozione al primo tentativo dopo aver accumulato ben 101 punti, ilha impiegato del tempo per adattarsi alla vita di nuovo in Premier League, ma è riuscito a ottenere la sua prima ...

Il mediano classe 2004, arrivato in prestito dal, è rimasto ancora in panchina per 90 ... Per ora l'ex Vasco Da Gama non riesce ad incidere: per lui solo una presenza contro ilin Coppa.Non solo ilha ampiamente mancato la qualificazione alle coppe europee nell'ultima stagione,... AFC Wimbledon e Luton, segnando la miseria di 16 gol in 19 partite: solo Luton e, ...

Burnley vs Chelsea: Prediction and Preview The Analyst

Preview: Burnley vs. Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups Sports Mole

Things don't get any easier, however, with a Chelsea side fresh from a feel-good victory over Fulham coming up next. No matter how that result goes, Burnley appear to be eyeing January reinforcements, ...Vincent Kompany admitted a “sense of relief” has swept over Burnley after beating Luton last week although the Belgian cast doubt on the significance of their first win of the season.