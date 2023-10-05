Baobab Network to Invest In 1000 African Tech Companies (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) NAIROBI, Kenya, LAGOS, Nigeria, and LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Baobab Network ("Baobab"), an early-stage Investor and accelerator that backs Technology Companies across Africa, has this week announced that they intend to Invest in 1000 Companies between now and 2033. Having launched their accelerator in 2019, Baobab has consistently been one of the most active Investors across Africa, backing locally led Companies from day one. The accelerator provides $100,000 in funding for each company, as well as a 12-week accelerator designed to set each business up for scale. Announcing their latest 5 Investments, Toby Hanington (Co-founder, Baobab) ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Baobab Network to Invest In 1000 African Tech Companies
NAIROBI, Kenya, LAGOS, Nigeria, and LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baobab Network ("Baobab"), an early-stage Investor and accelerator that ...
