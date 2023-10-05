ASUSTOR - l'innovativo selettore NVR eFootball 2024 inaugura la Season 2: “Elevate the Excitement”Assassin’s Creed Mirage disponibile da oggiDiablo IV: la Stagione del Sangue inizia il 17 ottobreNUOVA CAMPAGNA DIGITAL PER YAS!GAMESNintendo European Championship 2023Lucca C&G 23 | COMMUNITY PROJECT REVEALNutanix potenzia la cyber contro i ransomwareNilox Tech amplia la sua linea di monitor The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

AI art promoting women’s reproductive rights (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) PregR, a new Denver startup, is using AI to advocate for women’s reproductive rights in a unique and innovative way. The company has created a social art digest platform that features hyper-realistic depictions of pregnant men in different artistic styles. These captivating artworks are generated through the innovative use of MidjourneyAI art generation. PregR’s mission is to spark meaningful dialogues and promote awareness about the importance of reproductive rights by switching the genders and featuring pregnant men. The company believes that this can help people to see the issue from a different perspective and to understand that bodily autonomy is not just a women’s issue. It is a human rights issue. “As a small team of pro-choice allied men, we believe that ...
