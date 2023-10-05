AI art promoting women’s reproductive rights (Di giovedì 5 ottobre 2023) PregR, a new Denver startup, is using AI to advocate for women’s reproductive rights in a unique and innovative way. The company has created a social art digest platform that features hyper-realistic depictions of pregnant men in different artistic styles. These captivating artworks are generated through the innovative use of MidjourneyAI art generation. PregR’s mission is to spark meaningful dialogues and promote awareness about the importance of reproductive rights by switching the genders and featuring pregnant men. The company believes that this can help people to see the issue from a different perspective and to understand that bodily autonomy is not just a women’s issue. It is a human rights issue. “As a small team of pro-choice allied men, we believe that ...Leggi su thegametv
Presentato dal ministro dei Beni Culturali il progetto ‘Bel Paese. Promoting Italian Art Around the World’
Presentato dal ministro dei Beni Culturali il progetto ‘Bel Paese. Promoting Italian Art Around the World’
CGTN: First Golden Panda Intl Cultural Forum highlights dialogue among civilizationsHosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Sichuan provincial government, ...calls for young artists from the global artistic community to embrace the mission of promoting a ...
Guarene tappezzata di fotografie: la Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo porta in città l'arte partecipataPromoting italian art around the world, progetto di valorizzazione e internazionalizzazione della scena artistica italiana frutto della collaborazione tra il Comitato e la Direzione Generale ...
ArtsBuild is promoting the arts and supporting community throughout ... Chattanooga Times Free Press
London’s Affordable Art Fair is Back This Month With 112 Galleries and a Curated Platform Exploring Themes of Contemporary IntimacyAffordable Art Fair’s autumn edition in London’s Battersea Park ... the show complements the fair’s mission of fostering and promoting the next generation of artists through mentorship and development ...
