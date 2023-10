AEW | Wardlow è tornato in azione a Dynamite dopo mesi di assenza

Wardlow parla della sua assenza dai programmi AEW The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW: Wardlow commenta la sua assenza Spazio Wrestling

Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE and may well turn up on-screen in the promotion for the first time this weekend at Fastlane. Cargill is the second big name to leave AEW for WWE following ...Mirroring the awesome Jon Moxley quasi-turn of late 2021, Wardlow ripped his opponent to shreds and walked immediately out of the arena. That "Mox is in a foul mood" arc was abandoned for ...