Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04-10-2023 ore 10 | 30

(Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023)DEL 4 OTTOBREORE 09.35 GINA PANDOLFO UN SALUTO DALLA REDAZIONE DI ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLAIN APERTURA L’INCIDENTE A CIAMPINO, VERIFICATOSI SU VIA DOGANALE ALL’ALTEZZA DI VIA DELL’ACQUA ACETOSA, CODE NEI DUE SENSI DI MARCIA ORA IL TRAFFICO PARTIAMO DAL RACCORDO ANULARE CODE IN ESTERNA TRA LE USCITE-FIUMICINO E VIA DEL MARE ANCHE IN INTERNA TRA DIRAMAZIONESUD E APPIA CODE IN DIMINUZIONE SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24 ORA LOCALIZZATE TRA FIORENTINI E LA TANGENZIALE EST, IN DIREZIONE CENTRO CI SPOSTIAMO SULLA-FIUMICINO QUI CODE TRA ANSA DEL TEVERE E VIA DELLA MAGLIANA, VERSO L’EUR INFINE, SULLE VIA PONTINA E NETTUNENSE RIMOSSI GLI INCIDENTE IL TRAFFICO È SCORREVOLE RISPETTIVAMENTE ALL’ALTEZZA DI APRILIA E ...