Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04-10-2023 ore 09:45 (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) Viabilità DEL 4 OTTOBRE 2023 ORE 09.35 GINA PANDOLFO UN SALUTO DALLA REDAZIONE DI ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio SUL RACCORDO ANULARE RISOLTI GLI INCIDENTI IN ESTERNA CODE RESIDUE TRA FLAMINIA E CASSIA BIS E TRA CASILINA E PRENESTINA PER TRAFFICO CODE IN INTERNA TRA PRENESTINA E APPIA INCIDENTE RISOLTO ANCHE SULLA VIA FLAMINIA CODE IN SMALTIMENTO DAL RACCORDO A VIA DEI DUE PONTI, IN DIREZIONE CENTRO INCIDENTE RISOLTO ANCHE SULL’AUTOSTRADA Roma-NAPOLI IN USCITA SULLA RAMPA DI FROSINONE, TRAFFCO REGOLARE IN ENTRAMBE LE DIREZIONI CI SPOSTIAMO SULLA VIA PONTINA PERMANGONO LE CODE PER L’INCIDENTE AVVENUTO IN PRECEDENZA, CODE ALL’ALTEZZA DI APRILIA IN DIREZIONE Roma ALTRO INCIDENTE SULLA VIA NETTUNENSE CODE TRA FONTANA DI PAPA E CECCHINA, IN DIREZIONE ...
