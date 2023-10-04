Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04-10-2023 ore 08 | 45

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023)DEL 4 OTTOBREORE 08.30 GINA PANDOLFO UN SALUTO E BEN RITROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLAIN APERTURA L’INCIDENTE SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24, CODE DAL RACCORDO ANULARE A TOGLIATTI POI CODE MA PER TRAFFICO INTENSO DA TOGLIATTI AL BIVIO PER LA TANGENZIALE EST IN DIREZIONE CENTRO SEMPRE SUL PERCORSO URBANO DELLA-TERAMO SI RALLENTA, IN USCITA DA TOGLIATTI AL RACCORDO CI SPOSTIAMO SULLA-FIUMICINO CODE ATRATTI DAL RACCORDO A VIA CRISTOFORO COLOMBO, IN DIREZIONE EUR LA SITUAZIONE DEL TRAFFICO SUL RACCORDO ANULARE IN ESTERNA CODE A TRATTI TRA LE USCITE CASSIA E PONTINA A SEGIORE TRA PRENESTINA E TIBURTINA IN INTERNA SITUAZIONE ANALOGA, CODE A TRATTI, DALLA CASILINA ALLA VIA PONTINA E PROPRIO SULLA VIA PONTINA, IN DIREZIONE ...