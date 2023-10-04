Cpr di Ponte Galeria : Carabiniere donna violentata da un nigerianoStray Xbox - preordini disponibili Samsung nuovo SSD 990 PRO da 4TB NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition in arrivo per Apple ArcadeAnnunciata la data di uscita di Shattered Heaven Rubber Royale - Il nuovo battle royale dai creatori di Rubber BanditsChi l'ha visto? Casi Avvincenti e Anticipazioni Esclusive della ...C'è Posta per Te 2024: Anticipazioni Esclusive sugli Ospiti e le ...Fedez: Aggiornamenti sulla Salute e Nuova Emorragia - Famiglia Rompe ...Cybertech Europe - educare i dipendenti contro il PhishingUltime Blog

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04-10-2023 ore 08:45 (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) Viabilità DEL 4 OTTOBRE 2023 ORE 08.30 GINA PANDOLFO UN SALUTO E BEN RITROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio IN APERTURA L’INCIDENTE SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24, CODE DAL RACCORDO ANULARE A TOGLIATTI POI CODE MA PER TRAFFICO INTENSO DA TOGLIATTI AL BIVIO PER LA TANGENZIALE EST IN DIREZIONE CENTRO SEMPRE SUL PERCORSO URBANO DELLA Roma-TERAMO SI RALLENTA, IN USCITA DA TOGLIATTI AL RACCORDO CI SPOSTIAMO SULLA Roma-FIUMICINO CODE ATRATTI DAL RACCORDO A VIA CRISTOFORO COLOMBO, IN DIREZIONE EUR LA SITUAZIONE DEL TRAFFICO SUL RACCORDO ANULARE IN ESTERNA CODE A TRATTI TRA LE USCITE CASSIA E PONTINA A SEGIORE TRA PRENESTINA E TIBURTINA IN INTERNA SITUAZIONE ANALOGA, CODE A TRATTI, DALLA CASILINA ALLA VIA PONTINA E PROPRIO SULLA VIA PONTINA, IN DIREZIONE ...
