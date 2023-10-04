TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) - TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TECPETROL Investments S.L. ("TECPETROL"), a member of the Techint Group, ANNOUNCES today that it has extended the expiry time of its BOARD-SUPPORTed OFFER (the "OFFER") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ALPHA LITHIUM Corporation ("ALPHA") for C$1.48 in cash per share to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on 20 OCTOBER 2023. SHAREHOLDERs using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately. SHAREHOLDERs who do not tender their shares will not receive the enhanced OFFER price under the OFFER. On ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
