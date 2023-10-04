Plusgrade and European Sleeper Announce Partnership to Elevate Passenger Rail Experience with Premium Upgrade Solution (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) - MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Plusgrade, the global leader powering ancillary revenue Solutions for the travel industry, is proud to Announce a new Partnership with European Sleeper, the Dutch-Belgian Railway company revitalizing night trains across Europe. Plusgrade's innovations will offer European Sleeper Passengers the ability to bid for an Upgrade to a Sleeper or couchette compartment, enhancing their overnight Rail Experience while driving additional revenue for the business. The Partnership was unveiled today in Vienna at the World Passenger ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Plusgrade and European Sleeper Announce Partnership to Elevate Passenger Rail Experience with Premium Upgrade SolutionMONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade, the global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, is proud to announce a new partnership with European Sleeper, the ...
