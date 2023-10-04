The Fate Of Baldr - Cinematic TrailerVeeam annuncia Backup-as-a-Service per Microsoft 365 e Microsoft AzureNuovo evento a tempo Tide of Corruption per Hunt: ShowdownLa serie L di JBL si aggiorna nella versione MKIIAnna Ferzetti senza veli e Pierfrancesco Favino a FormenteraFERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2023Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - NEXT in arrivoMadonna Trevignano : la tac de Le iene alla statua Gisella CardiaBlu Oberon alla Milano Digital Week per il Gemello Digitale Samsung annuncia S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+ e Galaxy Buds FEUltime Blog

Peacemaker | James Gunn aggiorna i fan sulla stagione 2 | Parte integrante della nuova continuity del DCU

Peacemaker James

Peacemaker, James Gunn aggiorna i fan sulla stagione 2: "Parte integrante della nuova continuity del DCU" (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) John Cena tornerà a vestire i panni del noto vigilante Christopher Smith anche nel nuovo DC Universe supervisionato da Gunn e Sfran. Il futuro del DC Universe rimane ancora confusionario agli occhi dei fan e nelle ultima settimane James Gunn ha cercato di fare chiarezza. Prima ha specificato che nulla sarà canonico fino all'uscita di Creature Commandos nel 2024 e Superman: Legacy nel 2025, adesso ha fornito nuovi aggiornamenti sulla seconda stagione di Peacemaker, serie TV con John Cena, spiegando come farà Parte della nuova continuity. In risposta a un fan su Threads che gli chiedeva se la stagione 2 di Peacemaker sarebbe stata ambientata nel nuovo DC Universe, ...
