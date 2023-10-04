PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) /NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/ TSXV: PGZ OTCQX: PGZFF VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/PanResources Inc. ("Pan" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF)today it is arranging a non-financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of three (3) years from closing of the Offering. "The proceeds ...