Nashville SC vs Orlando City – probabili formazioni

Nashville Orlando

Nashville SC vs Orlando City – probabili formazioni (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) Il Nashville SC e l’Orlando City cercheranno di consolidare il loro distacco dai play-off quando si incontreranno giovedì 5 ottobre nella MLS. Il Nashville ha pareggiato le ultime due partite, mentre l’Orlando è tornato a vincere l’ultima volta. Il calcio di inizio di Nashville SC vs Orlando City è previsto alle 2:30 del mattino ora italiana Anteprima della partita Nashville SC vs Orlando City a che punto sono le due squadre Nashville SC In effetti, il Nashville ha pareggiato quattro delle ultime cinque partite, con l’unica vittoria in questo periodo, ottenuta con un comodo 3-0 in trasferta contro lo Sporting Kansas City. Due pareggi ...
