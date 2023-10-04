MARATONA DI CHICAGO 2023 IN DIRETTA STREAMING FREE E AGGIORNAMENTI IN ...The Fate Of Baldr - Cinematic TrailerVeeam annuncia Backup-as-a-Service per Microsoft 365 e Microsoft AzureNuovo evento a tempo Tide of Corruption per Hunt: ShowdownLa serie L di JBL si aggiorna nella versione MKIIAnna Ferzetti senza veli e Pierfrancesco Favino a FormenteraFERRARI ESPORTS SERIES 2023Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - NEXT in arrivoMadonna Trevignano : la tac de Le iene alla statua Gisella CardiaBlu Oberon alla Milano Digital Week per il Gemello Digitale Ultime Blog

IMPACT | Will Ospreay prenderà parte a Bound for Glory

IMPACT Will

IMPACT: Will Ospreay prenderà parte a Bound for Glory (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) Il 21 e 22 ottobre si terrà “Bound for Glory”, PPV targato IMPACT, ed è stato annunciato proprio oggi dalla compagnia che Will Ospreay vi prenderà parte. Sono passati più di 7 anni dall’ultima apparizione di Ospreay sul ring di IMPACT. Il suo ultimo match per la compagnia risale, infatti, all’8 marzo 2016; fu un King of the Mountain match con in palio il defunto TNA King of the Mountain Championship, allora detenuto da Eric Young. Ospreay intravede un altro titolo L’avversario di Will Ospreay è già stato annunciato: si tratta di Josh Alexander. Se, tuttavia, Alexander dovesse battere Alex Shelley nella prima serata di “Bound for Glory”, ...
Will Ospreay lotterà per l’IMPACT World Championship

Will Ospreay affronterà Josh Alexander dopo Bound For Glory. Se l'ex The North vincerà il titolo, sarà un match titolato.

