Highlights Borussia Dortmund-Milan 0-0 | Champions League 2023 24 VIDEO

Highlights Borussia

Highlights Borussia Dortmund-Milan 0-0: Champions League 2023/24 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Borussia Dortmund-Milan 0-0. Si conclude senza gol la trasferta tedesca del Milan con il Borussia Dortmund. La squadra di Pioli torna con un punto, ma la sensazione è che, se si dovesse trovare una squadra che ai punti avrebbe meritato qualcosa in più, questa sarebbe stata il Milan che nel secondo tempo ha fatto meglio dei tedeschi. Queste le emozioni del match. LE PAGELLE SportFace.
Champions League, alle 21 Borussia Dortmund - Milan e Celtic - Lazio: le formazioni ufficiali

La formazioni ufficiali di Borussia Dortmund - Milan BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4 - 2 - 3 - 1):  Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Emre Can, Salih Ozcan; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug. All.:...

Champions League, i risultati in diretta live della seconda giornata

In diretta su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW Borussia Dortmund - Milan (ore 21, ... In diretta su Sky Sport 255   e in streaming su NOW Risultati e highlights di martedì 3 ottobre: ...

Borussia Dortmund Milan 0-0, gli highlights: ancora un pari senza ...  Sky Sport

Highlights Borussia Dortmund-Milan: la sintesi del match di ...  MilanLive.it

B. Dortmund-Milan 0-0: video, gol e highlights

soprattutto nel secondo tempo, uscendo dal campo con tanti rimpianti: ancora uno 0-0, dopo quello contro il Newcastle. Meglio il Borussia nel primo tempo, anche se è di Giroud l'occasione migliore.

Highlights Borussia Dortmund-Milan: la sintesi del match di Champions (Video)

Borussia Dortmund-Milan, la cronaca con gli highlights del match di Champions League disputato mercoledì 4 ottobre al Signal Iduna Park Solita, fantastica, accoglienza dello splendido pubblico di ...
