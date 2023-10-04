HABANOS | S A PRESENTED IN CURAÇAO THE NEW VITOLA VEGUEROS CENTROGORDOS AT THE CARIBBEAN HABANOS DAYS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) - LA HABANA, Cuba, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/, S.A., along with its exclusive distributor for, theand Central America,Cigars Corporation N.V.,a newof the renownedbrand,, in the city of Willemstad. In a memorable weekend full of activities, the third edition of theDay was held at the Kontiki Hotel. More than 150 lucky attendees, including area dealers, retailers, and aficionados from around 10 countries in Central America and the, were able to enjoy this newin a world premiere. In addition to tasting the...