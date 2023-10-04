Armis Biopharma Announces Receipt of a $20.3 Million Contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to Develop Veriox® DECON for Battlefield Wounds (Di mercoledì 4 ottobre 2023) - FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Armis Biopharma, Inc. announced today that the company received a $20.3 Million Contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to Develop its proprietary Veriox® DECON chemical warfare agent (CWA) DECONtamination product for use in Battlefield Wounds. This will be an important product for warfighters who may be exposed to chemical warfare agents when wounded as the technology could have the potential to help save lives and extend the opportunity to provide an appropriate level of care to the severely injured. The May 2023 edition of the DTRA JSTO publication, "JSTO in the News" included the
