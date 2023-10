WWE | Gunther difende il titolo Intercontinentale a WWE RAW

Gunther assente a WWE Payback 2023: ecco spiegato il motivo The Shield Of Wrestling

Ilja Dragunov sogna un match con Gunther a WrestleMania 40 The Shield Of Wrestling

Johnny Gargano made his long awaited return to WWE at the end of Monday Night Raw to save Tommaso Ciampa from Imperium. The shock comeback – which marked Johnny Wrestling’s first TV appearance since ...DIY had a reunion on Monday's edition of WWE RAW after Johnny Gargano ran down to rescue Tommaso Ciampa from The Imperium.