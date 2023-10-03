WILLOW AND SUANFARMA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION ON DEVELOPMENT OF LARGE VOLUME ANTI-INFECTIVE API THROUGH PRECISION FERMENTATION (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) - SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
WILLOW Biosciences Inc., ("WILLOW") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) and SUANFARMA today jointly ANNOUNCEd execution of a COLLABORATION agreement for a cell line productivity optimization DEVELOPMENT program for manufacturing a LARGE VOLUME ANTI-INFECTIVE Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API") THROUGH PRECISION FERMENTATION. THROUGH the partnership, SUANFARMA will have access to WILLOW's proprietary strain optimization technologies to develop a more cost-effective production process. SUANFARMA has engaged WILLOW to apply its strain ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
