NEWTON CINEMA | in partnership with Mani Ratnam' s MADRAS TALKIES | presents the World Premiere of ' PARADISE' | Kim Jiseok Award Nominee

NEWTON CINEMA

NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee. (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Prasanna Vithanage's film 'PARADISE' is a groundbreaking venture, marking the very first collaboration between Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES and the Malayalam film industry.   'PARADISE' portrays the scenario of 2022 Sri Lanka during its financial crisis, where surging inflation leads to food, medication, and fuel shortages, resulting in blackouts and public unrest. This narrative takes viewers on a gripping rollercoaster of love, deceit, and crime. Against this backdrop, PARADISE tells the story of a TV producer and his wife, a vlogger, who arrive in the hill country of Sri Lanka to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. However, when things take an unexpected turn, conflicts deepen, revealing cracks in their ...
NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee.

PARADISE' is a fast-paced and thrilling cinematic experience that will entertain and astonish," enthused Anto Chittilappilly, Newton Cinema Producer and CEO. Madras Talkies, Producer Siva Ananth ...

