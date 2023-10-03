NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee. (Di martedì 3 ottobre 2023) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Prasanna Vithanage's film 'PARADISE' is a groundbreaking venture, marking the very first collaboration between Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES and the Malayalam film industry. 'PARADISE' portrays the scenario of 2022 Sri Lanka during its financial crisis, where surging inflation leads to food, medication, and fuel shortages, resulting in blackouts and public unrest. This narrative takes viewers on a gripping rollercoaster of love, deceit, and crime. Against this backdrop, PARADISE tells the story of a TV producer and his wife, a vlogger, who arrive in the hill country of Sri Lanka to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. However, when things take an unexpected turn, conflicts deepen, revealing cracks in their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Prasanna Vithanage's film 'PARADISE' is a groundbreaking venture, marking the very first collaboration between Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES and the Malayalam film industry. 'PARADISE' portrays the scenario of 2022 Sri Lanka during its financial crisis, where surging inflation leads to food, medication, and fuel shortages, resulting in blackouts and public unrest. This narrative takes viewers on a gripping rollercoaster of love, deceit, and crime. Against this backdrop, PARADISE tells the story of a TV producer and his wife, a vlogger, who arrive in the hill country of Sri Lanka to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. However, when things take an unexpected turn, conflicts deepen, revealing cracks in their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Newton Cinema Announces Their Next Film 'PARADISE'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Cinema Announces its fourth Film, 'PARADISE,' accompanied by the unveiling of its first-look ...
"È come il Wakanda dei polli" - Sam Fell rivela qualche aggiornamento su Galline in fuga - L'alba dei nugget...e gli altri protagonisti hanno faticosamente costruito ad uno dei luoghi più iconici del cinema ...versione originale - e suo marito Rocky non troviamo più Julia Sawalha e Mel Gibson ma Thandiwe Newton ...
Venezia: su il sipario al Teatro Goldoni con l'evento di riapertura dopo 7 mesi di lavori... la presentazione del libro di Matteo Strukul 'Carlo Goldoni e la maledizione di Ircana' (Newton ... consigliera comunale delegata a 'Città di Venezia, cultura: attività teatrali e cinema'. "Incomincia ...
NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS ... PR Newswire
Olivia Newton-John avrebbe 75 anni: quarta ad Eurovision Song Contest, il provino per «Grease», 7 segreti Corriere della Sera
NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee.PARADISE' is a fast-paced and thrilling cinematic experience that will entertain and astonish," enthused Anto Chittilappilly, Newton Cinema Producer and CEO. Madras Talkies, Producer Siva Ananth ...
20 movie romances that were actually completely toxicOften, this is deliberate. Films such as Nicolas Roeg’s Bad Timing or Derek Cianfrance’s Blue Valentine steer viewers through the choppy waters of a toxic relationship. All you can do is watch through ...
NEWTON CINEMASegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NEWTON CINEMA